Southampton completes signing of Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu

English Premier League side, Southampton has completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu on a four-year-deal.

The Saints signed the centre back from Spanish Club, Real Valladolid ahead of the next season .



The English side completed the 21-year-old buyout clause to move to the St Mary's.

? The club announced the signing on Wednesday saying “ Saint FC is delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back Mohammed Salisu from @realvalladolid on a four-year contract.”?



? Southampton finished 11 on the league log with 52 points at the end of the 38 league match.?

