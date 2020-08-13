0
Sports News Thu, 13 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Southampton completes signing of Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu 890864 Mohammed Salisu

Listen to the Article

English Premier League side, Southampton has completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu on a four-year-deal.

The Saints signed the centre back from Spanish Club, Real Valladolid ahead of the next season .

The English side completed the 21-year-old buyout clause to move to the St Mary's.

? The club announced the signing on Wednesday saying “ Saint FC is delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back Mohammed Salisu from @realvalladolid on a four-year contract.”?

? Southampton finished 11 on the league log with 52 points at the end of the 38 league match.?

Source: GNA

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter