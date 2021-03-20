Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu confirms decision to play for Ghana

Defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu has finally decided to play for Ghana, according to the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum.

The Southampton defender has been reluctant in honouring a national team invite despite getting call-ups for previous international assignments.



His first call-up was for the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan exactly a year ago, but had to decline the invite due to injury. The games were however cancelled following the outbreak of COVID-19.



It was later reported the defender who was on his way to Southampton would rather prefer playing for Spain because of how he was rejected from the youth teams of Ghana.



However, those reports were denied by his family claiming he is Ghanaian and would love to represent the country of his birth.



Salisu has not been invited for the double AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé later this moth, but spokesperson of the FA, Henry Asante Twum revealed the federation has spoken to the player who has made the decision to play for Ghana however the timing for the games is not right for him.



“Mohammed Salisu has confirmed to play for us and he is part of our plans. The moment isn’t right to invite him,” he told Nhyira FM.

“We are only happy he has overcome his challenges at Southampton and started getting playing time. He is top quality material for the Premier League undoubtedly and will help us,” Mr Asante added.



“When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted he will be back on our radar.”



Most of the Players from England’s top tiers of football have been prevented from traveling for international assignment due to COVID-19.



The new rules indicate players arriving from the red zones will be quarantined for a period of ten days, which means teams who allow their players to travel won’t have them for the first games after representing their countries.



Salisu has made five appearances for the Saints in the English Premier League this season.