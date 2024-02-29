Southampton manager praises Kamaldeen for 'great' performance against Liverpool

Kamaldeen Sulemana in action against Liverpool

Southampton manager Russell Martin has praised Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana for his performance in the team's 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

The defeat meant Southampton missed out on progressing to the quarterfinals.



Sulemana, who started for the first time since returning from a significant injury that ruled him out of Ghana's 2023 AFCON campaign, had a mixed performance, displaying fine moments but failing to convert crucial opportunities.



Despite acknowledging Sulemana's overall contribution in the 58 minutes he played, Martin pointed out the need for improvement in the winger's finishing.

Martin stated, "I thought he was great, but he should score. The next step for Kamaldeen is getting things right in the final third. Even when he had a run of games before he got injured, he only got three assists."



"He has a lot of moments that should lead to more he knows that. He is so talented. I thought he was great against Liverpool. He was so disciplined in his position and did a good job out of possession for the team. He had some amazing moments with the ball."



The Southampton manager's remarks highlight the expectations and areas of improvement for Kamaldeen Sulemana as he continues to regain full fitness and form after his return from injury.