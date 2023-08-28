Southampton open talks to sign Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Winger, Joseph Paintsil

English Championship outfit, Southampton have identified Joseph Paintsil as a player who can strengthen the squad.

The club has as a result opened talks to sign the talented Ghana forward before the summer transfer window is closed.



Before Southampton contacted KRC Genk to sign Joseph Paintsil, Leeds United made a move to sign the Black Stars attacker.



Unfortunately, the deal collapsed due to the unfavourable terms presented to the Belgian club and the player's representatives.

Checks made indicate that the Saints are offering favorable terms for both club and player and talks will continue this evening.



Southampton are hopeful that at the end of the negotiations, Joseph Paintsil will sign for the club to bolster the squad of the team.



In the last two seasons, Paintsil has been a star in the Belgian Pro League and is now a regular for the Black Stars of Ghana.