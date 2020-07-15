Sports News

Southampton to complete paper work for Mohammed Salisu's signing

Real Valladolid defender, Mohammed Salisu

English Premier League side Southampton are close to completing the paperwork to sign Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu.

The young defender who plays for Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga has been outstanding for the side since breaking into the first eleven at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.



His exploits in La Liga caught the eye of many in the first half of the season with Valencia making an offer to Valladolid for his signing in the winter transfer window.



With the season set to end soon, Southampton has been in talks with the Spanish outfit in a bid to secure the services of Mohammed Salisu.

Reports reaching footballghana.com is that the Saints are now close to wrapping up the paperwork that will lead to the signing of the center-back.



If things go well, the deal will be sealed by the close of the week subject to a medical examination before he will be officially announced by Southampton.



This season, the 20-year-old has featured in 31 games for his Spanish outfit and has chipped in with 1 goal and 1 assist.

