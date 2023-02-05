Sowah and Atinga score as Medeama beat FC Samartex 2-0 at home

Medeama SC

Medeama SC secured another win in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Yellow and Mauve beat Timber Giants 2-0 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



The encounter was also the last game for club captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah who is retiring from football. He will continue to serve the club as an administrator. Musician Akwaboah was also at Akoon Park to watch the game.



Medeama SC started the game very well and tried to get an early goal but the first half ended goalless.



After halftime, Jonathan Sowah handed the home side the first goal in the 50th minute to send the supporters into wild celebrations in the stands.

Defender Vincent Atinga got his name on the score sheet when he converted a penalty in the 70th minute after Moro was brought down in the box.



Captain Tetteh Zutah came on in the 78th minute for his final action for the club.



Medeama SC is 8th on the league table with 23 points and Samartex is 14th with 20 points. Medeama will take on Tamale City away while Samartex will play Legon Cities at home.