Spanish FA president's mother on hunger strike over kiss row

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales

The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has gone on a hunger strike because of the "inhuman hunt" against her son.

There has been widespread criticism of Rubiales, 46, after he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup final win.



His mother, Angeles Bejar, has now locked herself in a church in Motril.



She told Spanish news agency EFE the strike would continue "indefinite, day and night".



Hermoso, 33, said the kiss during the presentation ceremony in Sydney on 20 August was not consensual.



Rubiales vowed not to resign on Friday but was suspended by world football's governing body Fifa on Saturday.



Spanish media have gathered outside the Divina Pastora church in Motril on the southern Spanish coast, the town where Rubiales was raised.

Bejar told EFE that the "inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve".



Rubiales' cousin Vanessa Ruiz, who acts as a family spokesperson in Motril, said: "We are suffering a lot for him. He has been judged before his time.



"They (media) don't stop harassing us. We had to leave our house. We want them to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell the truth. It's not fair."



The Spanish government has asked for Spain's Sports Tribunal (TAD) to suspend Rubiales, a request which will be discussed at a TAD meeting on Monday.



The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has also called regional federations to an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself".



When it announced it had suspended Rubiales on Saturday, Fifa ordered him, the RFEF and its officials and employees not to attempt to contact Hermoso, who the RFEF had threatened with legal action earlier that day.