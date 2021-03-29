Spanish Prime Minister gifts Akufo-Addo customized Real Madrid jersey as birthday gift

The jersey was presented to President Akufo-Addo by the Spanish Prime Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received a special gift from the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez in commemoration of his 77th birthday which is today, Monday, March 29, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday left the country to attend the “Focus Africa 2023” Conference being held in Madrid and as part of his birthday celebration, his host gifted him a customized jersey of Spanish European football giants, Real Madrid.



The jersey as seen in pictures shared by the Director of Communications at the President’s Office, Eugene Arhin, bears the President’s name, Nana Addo at the back and the number 77 beneath the name.



According to Mr Arhin in his post sighted by GhanaWeb, the jersey presented to the President has been autographed by several players of the historically rich and accomplished Madrid-based club.

See pictures below:







