Spanish ace Santi Cazorla hails 'great' player Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew Santi Cazorla Santi Cazorla and Andre Ayew

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla has paid glowing tributes to his teammate and Black Stars forward Andre Ayew who is leaving Qatari side, Al Sadd.

Santi Cazorla, in a social media post, hailed Andre Ayew for not just being a great player but also being a fantastic human being.

Cazorla wished his departing teammate all the best and hoped that his career will thrive at his new club.

“Big brother, I wish you all the best, you are a great player but above all a great person. We miss you, take care and see you soon,” he posted via Instagram.

It was announced on Sunday, January 29, 2023, that Andre Ayew was leaving Al Sadd after both parties agreed to part companies.

The club announced the termination via a tweet on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

"Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent," the club stated in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

Andre Ayew joined the Qatari side in 2021 on a free transfer after his contract at Swansea run out.

The former West Ham United man has been involved in 5 goals (4 goals, 1 assist) in 9 games this season.

In his almost two-year stay at Al Sadd, Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 38 games in all competitions.

He won two trophies during his spell in Qatar: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22 and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.

KPE
