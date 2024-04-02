Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi to replace Thomas Partey at Arsenal - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to sign a replacement for midfielder Thomas Partey in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Ghanaian international has been plagued by injuries this season, making only eight appearances so far.



Partey's latest return to action saw him play just 24 minutes in Arsenal's goalless draw against Manchester City on Sunday. Before that, he made brief appearances in Arsenal's wins against Sheffield United, Brentford, and Porto.



With Partey's future at the Emirates looking uncertain, Arteta is said to be keen on bringing in another midfielder. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a potential target, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the player for the past two transfer windows.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition from European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the 25-year-old's signature.



Zubimendi's contract with Real Sociedad includes a release clause worth £52.5million.