Spanish outfit Malaga CF announce signing of Lumor Agbenyenu

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Spanish outfit Malaga CF have announced the signing of Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu, Footballghana.com can confirm.

The defender joins the Spanish second-tier club until the end of the 2022/23 season and is expected to play a huge role for the club.

The 26-year-old signed on the dotted lines for the former La Liga club after impressing on trial.

The left-back joins Malaga a free transfer leaving Greek club Aris Saloniki at the end of last season.

Agbenyenu joined Aris Saloniki in 2021 after struggles to breakthrough the Sporting Lisbon team.

He spent a season in Spain, where he played for Real Mallorca before deciding to make a move to the Greek topflight league. Prior to moving to Spain, he played for Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe.

Lumor Agbenyenu started his career in Ghana with Wassaman United before joining Portimonense in Portugal in 2016. He later played for 1860 Munich in Germany before earning a mega move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

He played for the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

