Speak to Afcon winners on how to break trophy drought - Stephen Appiah to GFA

Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah reveals a promising plan to shatter Ghana's long-standing Afcon trophy drought.

Appiah urges the GFA to seek advice from retired players who have tasted victory in the prestigious tournament before, emphasizing the invaluable insights they can offer in the quest for glory.



Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times (1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982), while finishing as runners-up five times (1968, 1970, 1992, 2010, and 2015).



“Former players, when you speak to them, you can get something from them,” Appiah said on Prime Take on Joy Prime.



“They are experienced so when you ask them about certain opinions; for instance Mohammad Polo, Abedi Pele, Abdul Razak and the rest they have won the African Cup before, so you can speak to them for advice.

“I’m not talking about myself because have done it before we came so when I talk, I don’t speak about Stephen Appiah, trust me, I’ve never talked about myself never because I think that there are people who came before us, there are people who won trophies as I mentioned, Abedi Pele and the rest.



“Since 2008, we have been to the semi-finals and finals consistently. In 2015, against Cote d’Ivoire, we had the chance to win it after they missed their first two penalty kicks, but we couldn’t grab the cup.



“So I think you[GFA] can invite certain former players and ask them ‘what did they do to win the trophy during their time’ and they will give you ideas, you can take it or not,” he added.