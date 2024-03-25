Speedball takes center stage at 13th African Games

File Photo

Source: Eli Kondoh, Contributor

In a historic moment for the sport, Speedball made its debut appearance as one of the demonstrative sports at the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana, on March 21, 2024. The inclusion of Speedball in such a prestigious event marked a significant milestone for the sport, attracting enthusiasts and athletes alike to witness and partake in its fast-paced action.

The decision to showcase Speedball at the African Games was a strategic move by the Ghana Speedball Federation, in collaboration with the Continental body. Placing the sport within the games village ensured maximum exposure to athletes and spectators from various sporting disciplines, fostering excitement and curiosity about this emerging sport.



The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Major General Ahmed Nasser, President of the Confederation of African Confederations (AUCA), and Dr. Imad El-Banani, General Secretary of AUCA.



Advisor Mohamed Al-Kulia, representing the Egyptian Speedball Federation, and Captain Ali Gomaa, Technical Director of the National Teams, added to the prestigious lineup of attendees.



Furthermore, the presence of local luminaries such as Ben Nunu Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, and Eric Sena Adjeyi, President of the Ghana Speedball Federation, underscored the significance of this momentous occasion.



The success of Speedball at the African Games was evident through the enthusiastic participation of athletes and the overwhelming support from spectators. As the sport continues to gain traction and recognition on the continent, there are high hopes for its future inclusion in mainstream sporting events.

Looking ahead, the spotlight now turns to the next edition of the African Games, slated to be held in Cairo, Egypt, in 2027. With the momentum gained from its debut appearance, the Speedball community anticipates an even greater presence at future tournaments, further solidifying its status as a competitive and exhilarating sport.



One of the standout moments of the event was the recognition bestowed upon Eric Sena Adjeyi, President of the Ghana Speedball Federation, by the African Speedball Federation. Major General Ahmed Nasser presented Mr. Adjeyi with a prestigious plaque, symbolizing a significant endorsement of Ghana's commitment to the development and promotion of Speedball.



In his acceptance speech, Mr Adjeyi expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed his dedication to making Speedball a prominent sport within Ghana. He emphasized plans to introduce Speedball into secondary school curricula and promote it as not just a sport but as a lifestyle choice for the youth.



The inclusion of Speedball in the 13th African Games not only showcased the sport's thrilling dynamics but also highlighted its potential to captivate audiences and athletes across the continent. With visionary leadership and continued support, Speedball is poised to carve out a permanent place in Africa's sporting landscape, inspiring generations to come.



