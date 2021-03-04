Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi explains why he didn’t take penalty against Juventus

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has explained why he did not take Spezia's penalty against Juventus in the Serie A clash on Tuesday night.

Gyasi lasted 90 minutes in a game, Juventus dominated and won convincingly 3-0 thanks to goals by Ronaldo, Morata and Chiesa.



Spezia had an opportunity to score a consolation in the 95th minute as they were awarded a penalty, however, they failed to convert.



Andrey Galabinov's effort wasn't powerful enough, allowing Szczesny to dive and keep the ball put with an excellent save.



Many had expected Gyasi to elect himself to take the kick and was asked about it at the post-match press conference.

“No, I didn't want to take the penalty, Gala (Galabinov, ed) is the penalty taker. It's right that he beat him.



I was a bit sorry for an action that Marchizza didn't give me the ball, but that's okay ”, commented at the end of the match the player who has shown himself at La Spezia in the last two seasons.



Gyasi has been in fine form for the Serie A newcomers, netting four goals and contributing four assists this season.