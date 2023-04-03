Spintex Knights beat Airforce to record second victory in Accra Basketball League

The Knights have won their first two matches

Spintex Knights overcame a slow start to beat the Airforce basketball team 74-56 in game week two of the Men’s Division 1 of the 2023 Accra Basketball League.

The first quarter of the match proved a bit difficult for the Knights who struggled to match up with the physicality and intensity of the Airforce team.



Despite the huge challenge posed by the military team, the Knights still managed to end the quarter with a three-point lead (13-10 in favor of the Knights).



Coach Selorm Thomas appeared to have worked some magic during the break as his lads returned for the second quarter revivified and ready to trounce their opponents.



The Spintex Knights took control of the game and dunked some good balls, exciting the crowds with their three-pointers.



The Knights widened the points gap in the second quarter by seven and from then on looked like the only side capable of picking a win from the game.



The momentum continued in the third and fourth quarters as the Knights left the Airforce players in their shadows winning by an impressive 18-point margin.

Reacting to the win, the team's point guard, Benjamin Omari commended his colleague for overcoming the huge challenge posed by Airforce to go home with the win.



He believes that the victory against the Airforce sets them up perfectly for another victory over the Ghana Police team.



Coach Selorm Thomas acknowledged that his side had a shaky start to the game but quickly revised their approach to cripple the opposition.



He noted that his players, after the initial shock, rose to the challenge and made things work for them.



