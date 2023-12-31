Spintex Knights sets sights on Africa after conquering Ghanaian basketball

File Photo

Having conquered Ghanaian basketball, the Spintex Knights have now set sights on establishing themselves as the kings of African basketball.

The Knights who were recently crowned champions of Division One of the Accra Basketball League believe that they have laid a strong foundation for success in the Africa Basketball League.



Speaking at a press conference, Dr Eric Opoku Antwi, a co-founder of the team provided details into the team's plans as they await confirmation as Ghana’s representative for the Africa Basketball League.



He disclosed that conquering Africa has been a long-term plan of his team and that the opportunity to represent Ghana will be utilized efficiently to market the country and the sport.



"While our ascent from Division 2 obscurity to securing the ABL Division 1 title has been extraordinary, our primary objective has always been to blaze a trail as the first Ghanaian representatives in the Basketball African League."



Selorm Thomas, the coach who tactical nous spurred the Knights to their success in the Accra Basketball League said that the team will approach the competition with the utmost seriousness.

Coach Selorm Thomas, buoyed by the team's recent success, emphasized the upcoming challenge, stating, "As a brand and a team, we approach every success with utmost seriousness. Spintex Knights is here to make a lasting impact. With adherence to the regulations set by the Ghana Basketball Association, we believe we are prepared to represent Ghana at the Basketball African League."



Taking his turn at the presser, skipper of the Spintex Knights, Elvis Pobi Asiaw attributed the team’s success to the unity, commitment and determination displayed both at training and matches.



The Spintex Knights were crowned champions of the 2023 Accra Basketball League Division One season after a resounding victory over the Braves.



The game played on Thursday, December 14, 2023, ended 74-40 which means that the Knights won the play-off with a staggering 34-point gap.



The Knights won the competition with an unbeaten run, spanning over 22 games which is testament to the superiority of the Knights in the ABL and an indication of the bright future of Ghana basketball.