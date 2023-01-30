Sporting Lisbon end pursuit of Tariq Lamptey due to Brighton's demands

Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon have withdrawn their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey.
A report by renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano suggests that Brighton turned down Sporting’s loan offer in demand of a permanent transfer at a fee.
"Tariq Lamptey move to Sporting, now off as Brighton would only let him leave on a permanent deal," he wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.
He added that Olympique Lyon, who were also interested in the Ghanaian, have withdrawn their interest with Lamptey set to stay at Brighton.
"Both OL and Sporting have left the negotiations, Lamptey could now end up staying if things don’t change," he added.
Tariq Lamptey returned to the line-up in Brighton’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday, January 29, 2022.
He provided an assist and generally had a superb performance at the Amex Stadium.
The Ghanaian has been unlucky with minor injuries and as result, he has fallen on the pecking order.
