Sporting Lisbon forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku named Man of the Match in Portugal

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was adjudged Man of the Match following his impressive display for Sporting B in their 1-0 win over Belenenses on Friday.

The 18-year-old, who made back-to-back appearances for the first team against Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions and Varzim in the Portuguese Cup was relegated to the B side of Sporting Lisbon ahead of the encounter.



Issahaku lasted the entire duration of the game as he help his side secure a slim victory.



The win sends Sporting to the summit of the league standings after beating the leaders in the Portuguese third tier.



The highly-rated will be hoping to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, having scored the winner during the last international friendly against Nicaragua in September.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has reportedly named his preliminary squad for the global showpiece.



Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the global showpiece which takes place between November 21 and December 18, 2022.



Black Stars will take on Switzerland in another preparatory game on November 17, seven days before their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal.