Sporting Lisbon initiate contact with Brighton over loan signing of Tariq Lamptey

Brighton star, Tariq Lamptey

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have expressed interest in potentially acquiring Brighton & Hove Albion and Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey on a loan deal, according to the Athletic.

The club is in need of a new right-back as Pedro Porro may be transferred to Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton, therefore, sees the Black Stars defender as a perfect replacement.



Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano also reported that Olympique Lyonnaise are also exploring the possibility of signing him before the January window shuts on Tuesday.



Lamptey has made 16 appearances (only one start) in the Premier League.



Lamptey joined Brighton in January 2020 and extended his contract in 2021, committing his future to the south coast side until June 2025.

He has also recently represented Ghana at the World Cup, playing in two of the Black Stars’ three group-stage games.



Sporting Lisbon is exploring their options as they may lose Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur, where talks are ongoing over a deal to take the Spain international to north London.



In the meantime, Sporting contacted Brighton to discuss taking Lamptey on a temporary basis as they explore options in the event of Porro leaving.