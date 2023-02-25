0
Sporting Lisbon winger Fatawu Issahaku to face Thomas Partey's Arsenal in Europa League last 16

Fatawu Issahaku FfWUvMaXEAIdDZC.jfif Sporting Lisbon player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will face compatriot Thomas Partey in the last 16 of the Europa League after Sporting Lisbon were drawn against English Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Portuguese giants progressed after eliminating Danish side FC Midtjylland in the round of 32 while Arsenal were drawn bye after finishing top of their group.

Sporting defeated Midtjylland 5-1 on aggregate to progress to the last 16, setting up a mouthwatering tie with the Gunners.

Isshaku, who was an unused substitute in Denmark will fancy his chances with a return to North London on the books. He previously faced Tottenham in London in the UEFA Champions League.

Partey, who has been out with an injury for the last two weeks, is expected to return to action ahead of the trip to Leicester City this weekend.

Arsenal will travel to Portugal for the first leg on Wednesday, March 8.

