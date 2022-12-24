0
Menu
Sports

Sporting director role too early for Kevin-Prince Boateng - Former Hertha midfielder

Skysport De Kevin Prince Boateng 5438600 Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hertha Berlin midfielder Thorben Marx has stated that the proposed new role for Kevin-Prince Boateng will be too early for him.

The 41-year-old who is currently an assistant coach at BFC Preussen in the Berlin league played 100 games for Hertha Berlin from 2000 to 2006.

Speaking to Bild Thorben Marx was asked could Kevin-Prince Boateng perform some of these tasks. After the season he should be in the discussion as sports director:

“Kevin is a guy that everyone on the team listens to. I could imagine him as the link between professionals and a sports manager. But could he negotiate contracts with players on his own without training? I think this role is a bit early for him!”? he said.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has made seven appearances in the German Bundesliga this season. The former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder returned to Hertha Berlin during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The 35-year-old will retire at the end of the 2022/23 football season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo