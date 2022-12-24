Sporting director role too early for Kevin-Prince Boateng - Former Hertha midfielder

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Hertha Berlin midfielder Thorben Marx has stated that the proposed new role for Kevin-Prince Boateng will be too early for him.

The 41-year-old who is currently an assistant coach at BFC Preussen in the Berlin league played 100 games for Hertha Berlin from 2000 to 2006.



Speaking to Bild Thorben Marx was asked could Kevin-Prince Boateng perform some of these tasks. After the season he should be in the discussion as sports director:



“Kevin is a guy that everyone on the team listens to. I could imagine him as the link between professionals and a sports manager. But could he negotiate contracts with players on his own without training? I think this role is a bit early for him!”? he said.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has made seven appearances in the German Bundesliga this season. The former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder returned to Hertha Berlin during the 2021 summer transfer window.



The 35-year-old will retire at the end of the 2022/23 football season.