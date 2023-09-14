Sports Check: All you need to know about the West Ham fan who travelled from UK to Ghana to watch Kudus

The latest episode of GhanaWeb's Sports Check show features the passionate West Ham fan, Ian Nash who embarked on an extraordinary journey from the United Kingdom to Ghana to watch Ghanaian football sensation, Mohammed Kudus in action.

Kudus, a rising star in the world of football, has been making waves with his stellar performances both for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars and Ajax prior to his West Ham move.



His captivating style of play and undeniable talent have won him an ardent following among football fans, including Ian Nash.



In this episode of Sports Check, Ian Nash shares his experience of travelling from the UK to Ghana with the sole purpose of witnessing Kudus in action on the football field.



This edition of GhanaWeb Sports Check show, hosted by Joseph Adamafio, delves deep into Ian's story, uncovering the motivations, challenges, and unforgettable moments of this remarkable journey.



Ian's journey wasn't solely about watching a football match; it was a heartfelt tribute to his favourite player and an expression of his deep admiration for Kudus.



He provides insights into how Kudus has not only captured the hearts of Ghanaians but is also on the verge of becoming a cult hero at West Ham United.

During his stay in Ghana, Ian managed to achieve the seemingly impossible by connecting with Kudus at the Black Stars' camp.



The die-hard West Ham fan unveils the details of this fruitful meeting, shedding light on the genuine bond that they created at the Black Stars camp.



He also tells the tale of how his status changed after his trip to Ghana was captured on major news platforms like the BBC and ESPN among others.



He recalled an instance where some football fans spotted him on the streets at the Accra Mall just for a photoshoot.



Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League, Ian reveals his plans to return to the UK to witness Kudus in action for West Ham against Manchester City.



Watch the story of Ian's remarkable journey from UK to Ghana on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show below





