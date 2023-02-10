Sports Check: Nana Fitz assesses the state of Ghana Football

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz assesses the state of football in Ghana on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.

The former chairman of Cornerstone Babies claimed that Ghana football is on a decline and needs a competent leader who will reverse the situation.



In his view, the absence of fans at match venues in the Ghana Premier League is a reflection of the lack of trust in match officials and football authorities.



Nana Fitz in this exclusive with GhanaWeb Sports, took a swipe at the Black Stars Management Committee for allegedly pocketing state funds at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He argued that no member of the committee deserved a penny of the speculated $100,000 appearance fees.



The veteran football administrator called for a probe into how the GFA spent monies allocated for the World Cup.



According to him, the lack of integrity, transparency and accountability by the GFA is a contributing factor to the downward spiral of Ghana football.

Nana Fitz also stated that the GFA cannot be trusted to appoint the next head coach of the Black Stars since their latest appointments have brought no significant results.



Watch Sports Check with Nana Fitz below











