Sports Check with Gladson Awako

Our first show of the year features Great Olympics star Gladson Awako.

The midfielder has been a star in the Ghana Premier League so far and he shares the secret behind his sterling form in this interview.



Awako who confesses to being a Hearts of Oak fan is open to joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko or any club that will meet the demands of Great Olympics.



The 30-year-old midfielder has been tipped to earn a spot in C.K Akonnor’s Black Stars and he is eagerly waiting for the opportunity to play at the senior level.



Olympics’ great start to the season has led to them being mentioned as potential winners but Awako says they are each game at a time.



He also highlights the differences between Ronaldo and Messi and why he will pick the Argentine as the best player in history.

He reserves special praise for coach Annor Walker and commends Yaw Preko for stepping in to help Olympics.



Awako is aware he is not getting any younger so he has made plans for life after football.



Watch the interview below



