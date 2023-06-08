Sports Check with Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer: The player who chose Ghana over Germany

Ghanaian attacker, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer speaks in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show for the first time after switching nationalities to play for the Black Stars.

Born in the German capital, Berlin, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer came through played for Germany's youth teams.



A year after making three appearances and scoring one goal for the German national team at the youth level, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer agreed to play for the Black Stars.



In his exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer revealed how he was approached by the Ghana Football Association to play for the Black Stars.



The Hamburger player told GhanaWeb, “The first call was in February 2022. When I got the first call they asked me if I want to come to Ghana and I said directly let’s do it. I always said that if I get the chance I want to play for my home country.”



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer who made his debut for the Black Stars in the friendly match against Nicaragua has not gotten enough playing time in the senior national team.

Having been dropped from Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ransford-Yeboah said, “I was very disappointed but I will do my best and if I don’t get a call up I will train hard to be in the next World Cup squad.”



According to him, “It is sad that as Ghana we’ve not won a trophy in 40 years but the whole squad want to change that.”



The player also stated that he would welcome a call-up to the Ghana U-23 team, the Black Meteors he is handed a invitation.



The former Damsdart player who confirmed that he grew up watching the Black Stars play at the AFCON and World Cup said, “My favourite player is Asamoah Gyan. He is the top scorer for our country.”



The attacker also talked about his dream of playing for a Premier League club and in the Champions League.

In this exclusive interview with Joseph Adamafio, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer also opened up about the inspiration behind his tattoos and his favourite Ghanaian dish that has become his secret in scoring goals in the German league.



Watch Sports Check with Black Stars player Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer below



