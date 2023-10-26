Sports Check with UEFA Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand

Former Chelsea player and UEFA Champions League winner, Ryan Bertrand is our guest on this edition of GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.

Bertrand, who was in Ghana for sports-related business activities, expressed his profound admiration for the country's abundant football talent.



He praised Ghanaian players like Kudus and Partey, seeing them as a testament to the country's football development.



Despite the recent challenges faced by Ghana's national team under the leadership of coach Chris Hughton, Bertrand remains optimistic that the team will adjust and start winning games in due time.



During the interview, the ex-Chelsea player fondly reminisced about his time with Ghanaian legend Michael Essien at Stamford Bridge and how Essien's influence significantly impacted his development as a budding talent.



Bertrand also discussed the ongoing efforts to persuade players like Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch their international allegiance from England to represent Ghana.



Intriguingly, Bertrand shared what motivated him to enroll in Harvard School to pursue a short course while actively playing football.

The UEFA Champions League winner also touched on Eden Hazard's retirement and found inspiration in Liberian President George Weah's successful transition from football to politics.



Despite having shared the field with the likes of Michael Essien and Daniel Amartey, Bertrand holds Tony Yeboah in high regard, considering him one of his favourite players.



During the interview, the former English international revealed his picks for a 5-a-side football dream team and humorously confessed his love for Ghanaian jollof rice.



Watch sports check with Ryan Bertrand below







JNA/KPE