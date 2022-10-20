1
Sports Debate: What is the cause of Hearts of Oak's problem?

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two Hearts of Oak Board Members, Alhaji Akambi, and Vincent Sowah Odotei were attacked on Sunday, October 16, 2022, as the Phobians were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobains were frustrated about their inability to qualify and that showed even before the end of the game when two Accra Hearts of Oak Board Members had to be separated by other officials around in the VVIP box after a fight broke out.

The car tyres of Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei were also deflated as the fans did all that they could to show how angry they were about the current circumstances in the team.

Vincent Sowah Odotei has been on a media spree in an attempt to explain things to the fanbase while urging them to keep faith with the Board.

On this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate, Joel Eshun interacted with Accra Hearts of Oak fans on the street to engage them about the problems in their team and how best they can be solved.

What is the cause of Hearts of Oak's problem?

Watch the views of others and add yours in the comment section:

