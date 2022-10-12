Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?

A photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

7 time Ballon D'or winner, Lionel Messi, has announced that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Gulf Region, Qatar will be the last time he will participate in the Mundial as a player.

The Qatar World Cup might also be the of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar will be 42 years old when the 48 Countries gather for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



It will be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.



And with time running out for the two global icons who continue to battle for the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both fight to lay their hands on the World Cup, a trophy that has eluded them in their careers.



In this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun, we asked the fans who amongst these two players they think stand a chance of winning the World Cup before they retire from the game.

We also asked them about the chances of the Black Stars as Ghana aim to make it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup to become the first African country to achieve that feat.



Watch the contributions of the guests on this episode and add yours in the comment section:



