Sports Equity Lab supports Ghana Wheelchair Basketball team ahead of Para Games

Officials of Sports Equity Lab and Seed Foundation and some players during the presser

The Ghana Wheelchair Basketball team have received a massive boost in their preparations for the 2023 Africa Para Games as not-for-profit organizations, Sports Equity Lab and Seed Foundation have committed to ensuring that the team gets the needed assistance to excel in the competition.

As a demonstration of their support, the two organizations have secured branded kits for the team which they hope will serve as official jerseys for the team during the team.



The two distinctive and aesthetically pleasing kits which were unveiled at a press conference on Friday, 01 September 2023 in Accra will be presented to the team on Sunday, September 3, 2023.



Speaking at the presser, the founder of Sports Equity Lab, Yetsa Tuakli-wosornu disclosed that the gesture stems from the belief her outfit has in the wheelchair basketball team.



Describing them as rough diamonds, Yetsa Tuakli-wosornu noted that with the right support and investment, the team will become one of the best on the continent.



Pops Mensah Bonsu, retired basketball player and president of Seed Ghana called for more support for least financed sporting disciplines in the country.



He averred that it has become necessary for organizations like his outfit and the media to raise awareness about para-sporting disciplines and give athletes the opportunity to excel.

He said that the initiative is towards achieving a common goal of providing assistance to the physically challenged in society through sport.



The president of the Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Emmanuel Donkor expressed gratitude to Seed Ghana and Sports Equity for the donation.



He noted that the gesture will go a long way to motivate his charges to excel during the tournament.



The maiden edition of the Africa Para Games is expected to kick off on Sunday, September 3, 2023.



Expectations are rife that the male and female wheelchair basketball teams will win medals for the country.