Sports Minister, GFA President attend Opoku Afriyie's funeral

Kurt Okraku and Isaac Asiamah at the funeral of late Opoku Afriyie

Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S. Okraku on Saturday attended the final funeral rites of former Ghana striker Opoku Afriyie.

Kurt led a delegation of football administrators while the Sports Minister led a government delegation at the event.



The final funeral rites which took place in Kumasi also saw the presence of Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong as well as other football administrators.

The funeral for the late Opoku Afriyie, a hero of the 1978 AFCON for Ghana was held at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Other former footballers and former teammates were also at the event.