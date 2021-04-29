Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif pays working visit to Hungary Ambassador to Ghana

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana, H.E Andras Szabo

As part of his engagements with various stakeholders, the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, called on the Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana, H.E Andras Szabo to discuss issues related to the development of Youth and Sports in the country.

The Minister indicated that considering the enormous support the Embassy of Hungary had given to Ghana especially in the area of sports development, it was necessary to continue with the warm relationship between the two countries in order to further enhance the development of sports in the country.



According to the Minister, Hungary has a lot of expertise in the area of sports infrastructure development and was ready to engage in exchange programs for the benefit of the two countries.

The Ambassador of Hungary, H.E Andras Szabo expressed delight for the visit and congratulated the Minister for his new position, and expressed his readiness to provide his support to him.



He noted that his outfit would partner with the Ministry to ensure success towards the upcoming African Games to be hosted by Ghana in 2023.