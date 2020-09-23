Sports Minister backs C.K. Akonnor to succeed at Black Stars

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah is backing Black Stars Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor to be a success.

Akonnor was appointed earlier this year to replace Kwasi Appiah; maintaining the tradition of working with local coaches.



Concerns have been raised about Akonnor’s experience with doubts cast as to whether he will flourish in this role.



Speaking on Adom TV’s Fire for Fire program, the Sports Minister said he is trusting Akonnor, a former National team captain to succeed.



The Minister says his statement is informed by the Ghana President Nana Akuffo Addo’s belief that local players can do the job.

He said, “He (the President ) believes in the capacity of local coaches to deliver, so he says we should appoint a local coach. By God’s grace, C.K Akonnor is a Ghanaian and we should all support him.



The Sports Minister further lauded C.K. Akonnor for the quality he has displayed particularly during his time as Asante Kotoko head coach.



“He has showed leadership. C.K has demonstrated quality leadership. I monitored his exploits at Kotoko. He has demonstrated clearly that if Ghanaian back him he will deliver,” Isaac Asiamah noted.



Akonnor is set to take charge of his first Black Stars game with the Ghana FA penciling friendlies with Mali and Equatorial Guinea in October.