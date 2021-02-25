Sports Minister-designate Mustapha Yusif to be vetted today

Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif

Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif is set to face the Appointments Committee of Parliament today for vetting.

The former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme is replacing Isaac Asaimah at the Ministry for Youth and Sports.



The nominee is expected to inform the vetting panel of some policies he will execute when given the nod to head the ministry in President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.



As one of the youngest ministers appointed to the post in the last decade, a lot is expected from the 42-year-old who has by far had a successful stint as head of NSS.



Youth employment and development of sports as well as preparation for the hosting of the 2023 African Games are some of the key questions which will dominate vetting of the Youth and Sports Minister-designate.

Mustapha Yusif is the 25th nominee appointed by President Akufo-Addo to be vetted by the 26-member committee chaired by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu.



Mustapha Yusif was the Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency between 2013 and 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



Other nominees expected to be vetted today include;



Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum and Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.