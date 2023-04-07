Sports Minister outlines four targets for Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Coach Chris Hughton

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has outlined the expectations of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Ramadan Cup in Accra on Thursday, the Minister revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set out objectives for Hughton, who was unveiled as coach last month.



Ussif explained that Hughton has been tasked with leading the Black Stars to qualify for the next African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire and identifying talented players from the local leagues.



He also added that the coach has been mandated to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup and improve the country's Coca-Cola FIFA World ranking.



"The objectives are set by the FA for him to ensure that we qualify for AFCON and also to ensure that we identify local talents from our league. To also ensure that we qualify for the World Cup and also to make sure that our ranking in the FIFA Ranking improves. These are the objectives in the contract that he has signed...," Mr Ussif said.

The Minister called on all Ghanaians to rally behind Hughton to help him accomplish these goals.



He also expressed his satisfaction with Hughton's early results, which included a win and a draw against Angola in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.



Hughton signed a one-and-half-year-renewable contract to become the 34th coach since Ghana last won the AFCON trophy in Libya 41 years ago.



JNA/KPE