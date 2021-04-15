Sports Minister promises to construct Basketball court for 2023 Africa Games

Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has indicated plans for Ghana to have an international standard basketball court for the 2023 African Games.

The 13th African Games are to be staged in Ghana and the construction of facilities to cater to the multidisciplinary competition is to take centre stage in the lead up to the event’s commencement.



Speaking at the Ghana Basketball Conference via ZOOM earlier today, Honourable Ussif touched on the government’s commitment to support lesser financed sports and revive High School competitions to unearth more talents for the nation.



Honourable pointed out the construction of a standard court will not only serve basketball but other indoor sports disciplines to stating:

“We have the opportunity of hosting the African Games come 2023 and basketball and 24 other sporting disciplines are going to be competed for so it is now incumbent on us as a country to make sure that we have an international standard basketball court not only for basketball but also for other sporting disciplines that we are going to be competing for. Currently, the Local Organizing Committee has been inaugurated and we are working on it”.



Ghana lacks a modern gymnasium and has been fingered as a major reason for basketball’s stunted growth.