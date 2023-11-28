Sports Minister rallies private sector for Ghana's hosting of 13th African Games

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, delivered a compelling keynote address at the Absa Ready-to-Work Mastercard Foundation Youth Forum, captivating the audience with a powerful call for private sector sponsorship for the much-anticipated 13th African Games, scheduled to be hosted in Accra.

Under the theme "Empowering & Igniting Young Visionaries," the Minister expressed profound gratitude to Absa Bank for spearheading the youth development initiative in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation. Greetings from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia underscored the government's unwavering commitment to youth empowerment.



Ussif detailed transformative policies like the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), Free Senior High School (Free SHS), YouStart, and the Youth in Agriculture program, all designed to empower young visionaries across Ghana. He passionately called on the youth, constituting over 11.7 million of the total population, to actively engage in climate change issues, emphasizing the importance of their innovative solutions in policy-making processes.



Quoting Nelson Mandela, the Minister emphasized the youth's critical role in shaping the nation's trajectory, urging them to be fearless, bold, and unwavering in their pursuit of a better world. He highlighted the collaborative efforts between the private sector and government, represented by Absa Bank, in creating a conducive atmosphere for youth development.



In a bold challenge to the youth, Hon. Ussif urged them to leverage the opportunities presented at the forum and become the visionaries shaping Ghana's future. He stressed the need for a vibrant youth population to drive the nation towards prosperity.

In a pivotal moment, the Minister proudly announced Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games in Accra next year, inviting young visionaries to actively participate and showcase their diverse skills. Specifically, he called for private sector sponsorship, stating, "I extend a special call to the private sector, urging their active participation and sponsorship of the 13th African Games."



Quoting directly from the Minister's address, he stated, "An investment in this event will not only contribute to its success but will also leave a lasting impact on the development of youth through sports."



The Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, noted the significance of connecting with the youth and helping them transition from the classroom to the world of work. She emphasised Absa bank's core value of inclusion, showcasing the bank's commitment to skills grooming and preparing the youth for the world of work.



The Absa Bank Ghana Ltd in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, hosted a ReadytoWork youth engagement event on November 27 and 28 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). The event aimed to provide a platform for preparing the youth effectively for the job market, bringing together stakeholders in the youth development ecosystem for impactful conversations.