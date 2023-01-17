Sports Minister speaks on vacant Black Stars coaching position

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has assured Ghanaians that a new Black Stars coach will be appointed in the weeks before Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March.

The Black Stars coaching job became vacant on Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo’s short-term deal ended following Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.



Otto Addo cited family reasons and his role at Borussia Dortmund for his inability to continue in his capacity as the Black Stars coach.



With many anxious to see who becomes the next Black Stars coach, Mustapha Ussif while speaking to the Public Accounts Committee stated that the GFA is working around clock to name the next coach as soon as possible.



"Mr. Chairman, just like the other countries who lost their coaches after the World Cup, we are working around the clock to appoint a new Black Stars coach because we have AFCON qualifiers in March.

"The GFA are in charge of appointing a coach and they are working on it. As at last week, the indication from the GFA was that they will bring the final report to the Ministry by the close of the week or the next," the Minister added.



Meanwhile, the Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has also stated that a new head coach for the Black Stars could be appointed before the end of January 2023.



