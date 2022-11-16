2
Sports Minister worried about betting addiction among the youth

Mustapha Ussif New Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, has noted that the youth in Ghana are using their time for betting instead of doing valuable things for personal growth and development.

He bemoaned the situation of young people at various betting shops and centres instead of betting online.

“…What I have realized is that, instead of the youth using their time for very useful activities, you see them converge at these shops the whole day, becoming very addicted to gaming,” he said.

“Nowadays you can even be doing something meaningful, and bet online, so I don’t see why they should be spending more time in those shops, that is my major worry,” Ussif is quoted by asaaseradio.com.

The betting economy in Ghana has become a very lucrative one as the youth of Ghana have adopted the practice as their dependent source of income.

Some have attributed the high patronage to the high levels of unemployment in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
