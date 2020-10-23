Sports Ministry & NSA to fumigate all match venues across the country

This exercise would pave the way for the start of the league season next month

Furtherance to Government’s commitment to support the resumption of football, the Ministry for Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) will embark on an exercise to disinfect and fumigate the various match venues across the country.

The Ministry of Youth & Sports and the NSA will ensure that match venues of all 18 Premier League clubs will be disinfected and fumigated ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season.



As a result, a fumigation company has been assigned to undertake this exercise on behalf of the Ministry and the NSA.



Premier League clubs are duly informed to take note and cooperate with the company to ensure a successful exercise.



Another company has been contracted by the Ministry specifically for the disinfection and fumigation of all Division One League venues too.

Fumigation of venues is one of the many steps being taken by the GFA in collaboration with the sector Ministry and the National Sports Authority for the safe resumption of football.



The Association has informed all Division One League clubs to cooperate with the company to ensure successful execution of the exercise.



The GFA will continue to liaise with all state institutions and stakeholders to ensure compliance with health, safety and Covid-19 protocols for the safe return of football in Ghana.