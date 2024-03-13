Sports Ministry has given us 2 bikes since 2012 - Cycling Federation hits back at Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and Shaban Mohammed, the secretary of the GCF

Shaban Mohammed, the secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation, has implied that the Sports Ministry has neglected the federation, with the government giving them only two bicycles since 2012.

Explaining why Ghanaian cyclists have been experiencing bike damage at the ongoing 2023 African Games, Shaban Mohammed asserted that the cyclists do not have the required bicycles for the events.



He also mentioned that Team Ghana could be disqualified from the next cycling event at the African Games because the cyclists do not have tantra bicycles to compete in the race and intend to use road bicycles instead.



“Since 2012, we’ve received only two bicycles from the ministry: tantra and road race. Unfortunately, in tomorrow’s event, the athletes will be racing on tantra bikes, but Team Ghana does not have one, so we will be competing on a road race bike, which may result in disqualification,” he told Akoma FM.



Shaban Mohammed’s explanation is a reaction to the accusation by Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to the effect that some of the federations, particularly, the Cycling Federation, failed to submit their list of needs to the ministry.



Ghana has had two cycling athletes drop out of their respective races due to bicycle damage.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Joseph Nii Quaye dropped out of his race after his bicycle, which he claimed he bought with his money, got ripped apart.



Also, four cyclists dropped out of the men’s elite and U-23 30-lap cycling race after a few laps due to bicycle hitches.



