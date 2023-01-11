Sports Ministry mourns the death of GFA Director of Competitions Mark Addo

The late Mark Addo

The Ghana FA on Monday, January 9, confirmed the passing of the football administrator.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports has learnt with shock and grief the demise of Mr. Mark Addo, the Director of competitions at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



“The Ministry led by the sector Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif wishes to commiserate with the family and leadership of the GFA,” parts of a statement issued by the Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.



It continued, “We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family, the GFA, and the entire football fraternity for this loss.

“The Ministry would like to use this opportunity to assure the family and the GFA that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult period of grief. May the soul of our departed brother rest in peace.”



Below is a copy of the release from the Sports Ministry:



