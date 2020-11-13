Sports Ministry orders Ghana Premier League to be played without fans

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah

There will be no fans at the various match venues when the Ghana Premier League returns this weekend.

This is after the Ministry of Youth and Sports ordered that all sporting activities be held behind closed doors.



Fans who have been starved of football for more than nine months were hopeful that this weekend, they will get to experience the stadium feeling and cheer on their respective clubs to victory.



The government in its announcement of the lifting of the ban on football said that each match venue could admit only 25% of its capacity.



But the Sports Ministry has in a fresh release announced that all matches be played behind closed doors.



This move according to the Ministry is due to the recent spike in the coronavirus cases in the country.

"In-line with the directive of CAF to organise football matches behind closed doors, without spectators in the midst of COVID-19 spike globally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports directs that all sporting events including the Premier League matches should be organised behind closed doors and without spectators," the ministry said in a statement.



The Ministry also warned that clubs will only be allowed to use their facilities if they produce Covid-19 test results.



“All teams must also ensure the testing of their team members as required for matches. Any team without Covid-19 test clearance will not be allowed into any of our sporting facilities”. The Ghana Premier League returns this weekend with the topliner being between Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko will also begin the season with a home game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.