Sports Ministry outlines how cash from Black Stars’ World Cup campaign will be used

Ghana Black Stars FiqAbvPXoAAyVgW.jfif Black Stars Squad

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Money Ghana earned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign will not only be invested into the Black Stars.

This is a hint given by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Charles Amofa.

Speaking to Happy FM in an interview, the PRO of the Sports Ministry indicated that the plan is to look at other sporting disciplines and help them as well.

“We know sports in Ghana is capital intensive, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has almost about 50 disciplines affiliated to the authority and we also need to pay attention to these other disciplines as well.

“The request for competitions both locally and internationally have to be budgeted for and I’m confident when the money comes, the government will give directions as to how to manage and disburse it,” Charles Amofa shared.

Ghana despite failing to advance past the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup still managed to make a whopping $12 million.

The Black Stars were pitted in Group H at the world cup staged in Qatar and finished bottom after losing to Portugal and Uruguay but beating South Korea.

