Sports Ministry signs MoU with NSS for deployment of service personnel to sports organizations, institutions

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and CEO of Ghana National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi

On Wednesday, November 1, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the common goal of deploying service personnel to key sports organizations and institutions to catalyze progress and innovation within Ghana's sports sector.

In a post-signing media briefing, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif underscored the significant potential of the service personnel. The personnel he noted will contribute their skills and expertise in various areas, including marketing, physiotherapy, psychology, finances, social media, and content creation, among others.



The minister elucidated the purpose of the partnership, stating, "The objective is to facilitate the deployment of service personnel to various sectors within these sports organizations under the Sports Support Module. The aim is to synergize academic knowledge with practical experience to enhance the positioning, promotion, and branding of our clubs and federations, enabling them to compete on a global scale."



Minister Mustapha Ussif urged all stakeholders to fully embrace the opportunities presented by this collaboration and work diligently to maximize the benefits. He emphasized that through collective efforts, the development of youth and sports in Ghana could reach unprecedented heights.



Osei Assibey Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Service Scheme, acknowledged the pioneering nature of this initiative. He emphasized the need for modern minds to contribute to the administration and branding of sports institutions.



He further stressed the vital role of marketing in sports clubs and expressed confidence that service personnel could design innovative marketing strategies to foster interest and attention for local leagues in Ghana.

Dignitaries representing various sports organisations and institutions across the country were present during the historic event.



Eric Mensah-Bonsu, the Director of Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs. Juliana Ado-yobo, the legal officer for the Ministry, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu–Asare, the Executive Chairman of the LOC-13th African Games, Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Samson Deen, the President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Kudjoe Fianoo of GHALCA, Joseph Appiah, the Chief Accountant of the National Sports College, and Sarfo Oduro Nyarko, the administrative manager of GHALCA, among others witnessed the signing.



This landmark partnership, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports underscores the government's commitment to fostering sports development and nurturing young talents while bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application.







GA