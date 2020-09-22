Sports Ministry tells Akonnor to accept salary cut due to coronavirus

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has told Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to accept pay cut or forget about his salary.

According to Isaac Asiamah the finances of the ministry has been impacted by the coronavirus hence the need for Akonnor take a salary reduction.



He told Asempa FM that it has already been communicated to Akonnor who has accepted in principle to let go a percentage of his monthly salary.



Isaac Asiamah said that his outfit is however waiting for the FA to draw up the modalities for the payment of Akonnor’s salaries.



Akonnor who took over the job in January is yet to receive any salary from the ministry after almost nine months.



Isaac Asiamah has blamed the situation on Covid-19.



“I have told the Coach to accept a salary cut in the COVID-19 period before we pay him, we cannot give him full salary in the COVID-19 era, and we are waiting for a response from the FA” The minister told Asempa FM.

“The coach has agreed in Principle to accept a salary cut in this COVID-19 era, it is left with the FA to come out with the modalities for us to pay him” he added.



Despite not being paid, Akonnor has been working behind the scenes to ensure that once the game resumes, everything will be in place for the team.



He recently announced his captains with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori getting deputy captain appointments.



He is expected hand out call-up to Egypt-based John Antwi who has the record for the most goals of a foreign player in Egyptian football.



The Black Stars have been billed to play Algeria and Mali in friendly games next month.