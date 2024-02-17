Sports Ministry to initiate national dialogue to mitigate football woes

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Source: GNA

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, says his outfit intends to institute a national dialogue amid decline of Ghana’s football success.

The Minister made this announcement during an address to the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday following the Black Stars recent participation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



There are agitations in the sports media landscape, which led to a demonstration by some concerned football fans and sports journalists on Wednesday demanding reforms in football.



He acknowledged the disappointment among Ghanaians over the Black Stars’ performance at the AFCON tournament and emphasised the ministry’s commitment to initiating measures that would lead to a national dialogue and a lasting solution.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is aware of the disappointment among the Ghanaian populace and therefore intends to instigate measures that would lead to a national dialogue of all stakeholders to come up with modern and inclusive ways of managing the national teams,” he said.



Mustapha Ussif also reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing all grievances in Ghanaian football, as the sport serves as a unifying force and a vital aspect of the nation’s identity and culture.



As stakeholders await further details on the proposed national dialogue, there is optimism that collaborative efforts will pave the way for sustainable reforms in Ghana’s football.