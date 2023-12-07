Sports Ministry 'unaware' Black Stars camping based ahead of 2023 AFCON - Deputy Minister Evans Opoku

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to present to the camping based for the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 34th edition of the AFCON tournament which is slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year is 37 days away from its commencement.



The Black Stars, who are four-time champions have already booked their place in the tournament and are paired with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.



With little over a month to go, the leadership of the Ghana FA is yet to present plans to the Sports Ministry.



According to Mr Bobie, his outfit has no idea where the team will pitch camp ahead of the tournament.



Quizzed about the place to serve as preparations for Chris Hughton's men ahead of playing in Ivory Coast, Bobie said: "Nothing has come before the Sports Ministry indicating where Ghana will pitch camp [ahead of AFCON 2023]," he said.

"I might not be able to answer this question right now."



On whether the team should pitch camp in the country before leaving for Ivory Coast, he added: "I am not a technical person. We are in charge of policy issues at the Ministry."



"As and when the technical handlers of the GFA bring this information, we will interrogate it and let the public know."



Ghana, who last won the tournament in 1982 in Libya will hope to win the tournament having come close in 1992, 2010, and 2015.



The tournament will kick off from January 13 to February 11.