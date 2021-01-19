Sports can boost Ghana’s GDP – Youth Organiser of CPP

Eric Jerry Aidoo Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tema City FC, has said the engagement of the Ghanaian youth through sports will boost Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr. Aidoo said, the success of Ghanian players abroad citing Thomas Partey’s training Compensation received by Revelation FC and Tema Youth when he was transferred from Spanish Club Atletico Madrid to English Premier League Club Arsenal was an example of how sports can be used to Ghana’s GDP.



Revelation FC and Tema Youth received a total 125,000 Euros following the transfer of Partey from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal last year.



Revelation FC received Euros 750,000, with Euros 500,000 going to Tema Youth for their respective roles in the training and development of the player.



According to Mr. Aidoo, sports can also strengthen social relationships, by bringing together people from different backgrounds and creating a sense of shared purpose and identity.

The Tema City FC President mentioned that, sports can provide a productive outlet for young people, keeping them focused and engaged as well as boosting their self-esteem, and reduce their vulnerability to harmful social influences.



“Sports can promote qualities like perseverance, teamwork and leadership the kinds of soft skills employers seek in job candidates while even supporting gender equality,” he said.



Mr. Aidoo reiterated that “Sports alone can employ over one million youth from the non-formal sector, either permanently, casual labour or as volunteers, from the community to district to regional and to the national level”.



“From performers, technical personnel, managers, club owners, administrators, media, TV Right owners, broadcasters, stadia hawkers and concessionaires, kits manufacturers, and shop owners, events owners, service providers, sports-related allied-suppliers, PE practitioners, and the sports academia.”