Sports News

Sports charity organizations to benefit from Betway's Community Shield proceeds

Arsenal will play Liverpool on Saturday

This year’s Community Shield will see FA Cup winners, Arsenal, take on Premier League champions, Liverpool, at the Wembley Stadium on 29 August 2020.

The Community Shield is the Premier League’s annual curtain-raiser and is well known for raising funds for local community charities.



In keeping with this, leading online sports betting company, Betway, announced – via their social media pages – that they will donate GHC 2 of every Community Shield bet to a local sports charity.



The funds from the Community Shield contributions will be directed to a charity initiative with a sports connection and which is in need of support. In 2019, Betway made a donation of GHC 10,000 to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation to aid in their preparation ahead of the African Games in Morocco.

The sports betting brand is committed to sports development and supporting local communities in which they operate.



Since their launch in Ghana, the organisation has continued to support local communities through a number of CSR initiatives.



Most notable among these are their contributions to the COVID-19 Fund and other donations to various health facilities and sports associations in Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.