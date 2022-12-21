Sports clashes with entertainment and fashion at 2022 Africa Basketball Festival

The event is scheduled for Friday

A night of thrills and chills awaits patrons of the 2022 Africa Basketball Festival as organizers have announced an action-packed program for the night.

The program which is headlined by two basketball matches has music and fashion as components with organizers confident that the event on Friday, December 23, 2022, will live up to its billing as the official opening to the Christmas festivities.



Disclosing details of the program at a brief outdoor event held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Project Lead of RITE Sports announced that there will be two basketball matches on the night.



The continental contest will see the renewal of the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria with teams assembled from both countries battling it out at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The international contest is a match between players from basketball powerhouse, the United States of America, and European giants France.



The music aspect of the night will have celebrated Ghanaian artiste Edem entertain the crowd with some of his hits songs and guess who will be on the turntables? – The legendary Andy Dosty.

Kobby Rana and Episode have also been billed to provide entertainment on the night.



Beautiful Beneath, a popular fashion firm will have sexy models turn the heads of patrons as well as celebrated fashion designers, Elikem Kumordzie and Edgy Woman who will display their beautiful products on the runway.



Disclosing the inspiration behind the event, Yaw Sakyi said “we noticed that in December, as part of the Beyond the Return campaign, most of the events were music-driven, so we at Rite Sports thought it was time to balance with some basketball.”.



The program is behind organized in partnership with the Beyond the Return secretariat and has Ebony Condom and Caveman watches as sponsors.