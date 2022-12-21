0
Menu
Sports

Sports clashes with entertainment and fashion at 2022 Africa Basketball Festival

Africa Basketball Clement The event is scheduled for Friday

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A night of thrills and chills awaits patrons of the 2022 Africa Basketball Festival as organizers have announced an action-packed program for the night.

The program which is headlined by two basketball matches has music and fashion as components with organizers confident that the event on Friday, December 23, 2022, will live up to its billing as the official opening to the Christmas festivities.

Disclosing details of the program at a brief outdoor event held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Project Lead of RITE Sports announced that there will be two basketball matches on the night.

The continental contest will see the renewal of the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria with teams assembled from both countries battling it out at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The international contest is a match between players from basketball powerhouse, the United States of America, and European giants France.

The music aspect of the night will have celebrated Ghanaian artiste Edem entertain the crowd with some of his hits songs and guess who will be on the turntables? – The legendary Andy Dosty.

Kobby Rana and Episode have also been billed to provide entertainment on the night.

Beautiful Beneath, a popular fashion firm will have sexy models turn the heads of patrons as well as celebrated fashion designers, Elikem Kumordzie and Edgy Woman who will display their beautiful products on the runway.

Disclosing the inspiration behind the event, Yaw Sakyi said “we noticed that in December, as part of the Beyond the Return campaign, most of the events were music-driven, so we at Rite Sports thought it was time to balance with some basketball.”.

The program is behind organized in partnership with the Beyond the Return secretariat and has Ebony Condom and Caveman watches as sponsors.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details